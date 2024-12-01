Resume Workshop

Need help polishing your resume? Haven't made one before? We're here to help. In this workshop/presentation by FutureU, we'll look over your resume and help you optimize it for your desired careers or academic needs. Whether you're seeking your first job, searching for an internship, switching careers, or applying to a major that requires a portfolio, we'll help you design and curate your resume effectively! Join us on Friday, January 17, at 4 PM.