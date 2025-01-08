Ties and Tiaras: RES Father and Daughter Dance

- January 13th – 24th advance purchase tickets ONLY*
- $25 father & 1 daughter, $5 each additional daughter
- Dinner available from 6 pm to 6:45 pm ONLY
- The meal consists of roasted chicken or spaghetti, 2 sides, a roll, sweet tea & dessert
- Competitions, games & dancing after dinner
- A father, brother, grandfather, uncle, cousin, family friend, or any male role model are welcomed
- Lavender, pink, light blue & navy color scheme
- Fashion Parade
- Photo Booths
*First come basis - there's a 180 ticket capacity*
Royal Elementary School 2222 Durkin Rd, Pattison, Texas 77423
