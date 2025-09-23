Come to the library and let your imagination soar this month with after-school crafts and activities. Join us every Wednesday from 4:30 – 5:30 pm. Wednesday Wonders is for ages 6-11, or K-5th grade. These programs normally last 45 minutes to one hour. All necessary materialsare provided.

Here is a list of October’s activities. (Due to voting the schedule has been modified.)

10-1-25 = Craft Time - presented by National Charity League

10-8-25 = Lego Challenge

10-15-25 = Craft Time - presented by National Charity League

10-22-25 = Craft in lobby due to early voting

10-29-25 = Craft in lobby due to early voting

11-5-25 = Craft Time – in the lobby, presented by National Charity League

“Like” us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/maudmarkslibrary .