Totally Toddler Time - Toddler Storytime

Toddler Time provides a fun early literacy experience for toddlers aged 18– 35 months on Thursdays at 10:15 or 11:15 AM. Toddlers participate through songs, dance, finger plays, shared reading, occasional parachute fun and group activities. Please arrive 15 minutes before theprogram to receive a ticket which will be used to attend the program.
There will be no regular story time on Thursday, October 23, and October 30 due to theelections.
Info
Maud Smith Marks Branch Library 1815 Westgreen Blvd, Katy, Texas 77450
