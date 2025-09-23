Totally Toddler Time - Toddler Storytime

Toddler Time provides a fun early literacy experience for toddlers aged 18– 35 months on Thursdays at 10:15 or 11:15 AM. Toddlers participate through songs, dance, finger plays, shared reading, occasional parachute fun and group activities. Please arrive 15 minutes before theprogram to receive a ticket which will be used to attend the program.

There will be no regular story time on Thursday, October 23, and October 30 due to theelections.