Read & Rhyme Storytime - Preschool Storytime

This program, offered on Tuesdays at 10:15 AM, provides children ages 3-5 with early literacy skills through oral language, phonological awareness and print recognition. Crafts and/or coloring sheets will be provided for children at the end of story time.

There will be no Storytime on Tuesday, October 21st, 28th and November 4th due to the elections. We will offer craft time for preschoolers in the children’s area of the main library on October 21st and 28th.