Racers Invited to Lace Up for the CUREageous 5K Fun Run Oct. 24

× Expand Cross Creek West Runners can lace up at Cross Creek West to raise funds to help cure Inflammatory Breast Cancer during the 3rd annual CUREageous 5K Fun Run, 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

Runners can lace up at Cross Creek West to raise funds to help cure Inflammatory Breast Cancer during the 3rd annual CUREageous 5K Fun Run, 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

The race will be held at 4803 Garden Crest Lane in Fulshear. Early-bird registration costs $30 through Sept. 1, then rises to $35. Race-day registration is $45. Participants who recruit five friends to race will have the registration fee waived. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Fulshear/CrossCreekWestCourageous5kFunRun. A post-race celebration will include a DJ, food trucks, yard games, face painting and more. Race day parking is available at Haygood Elementary, 31620 Fulshear Bend Drive. All proceeds benefit IBC Network Foundation.

For more information about Cross Creek West, visit www.crosscreekwesttx.com.