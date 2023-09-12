Morales to hold meeting on Mobility and Parks Bond

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales will answer questions from the public about the upcoming mobility and parks bonds that will be on the November 7 ballot.

A $712.6 million mobility bond would build and repair roads in the county, while the $153 million parks bond would fund construction of new parks and improvement of existing facilities. Both propositions will appear as separate questions on the ballot.

Read more about the mobility and parks bonds.

Morales announced the meeting at Tuesday's Commissioners Court meeting.

The Thursday, September 14 meeting is open to the public and will be at the Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2620 Commercial Center Boulevard, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Fort Bend County Engineers, Fort Bend County Parks Department representatives, and Fort Bend Economic Development Director Carlos Guzman will also participate.

County Judge KP George issued a press release late Tuesday afternoon announcing that he, too, would take part.

WHO: Fort Bend Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales

WHAT: Fort Bend County Mobility and Parks Bonds Public Information Session

WHERE: Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX 77494

WHEN: Thursday, September 14, 2023 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.