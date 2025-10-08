Precinct Town Hall - Katy

Join Commissioner Lesley Briones on Saturday, October 18 from 10a-12p at Legacy Stadium, Community Rooms (1830 Katyland Dr, Katy, TX 77493) for the next stop of the 2025 Town Hall series!

The event is part of Briones’ 2025 Town Hall series. Meet the Commissioner, learn about upcoming projects, enjoy family-friendly activities, get connected to community resources, and more.

The event is free but registrations are requested. To register, visit http://www.hcp4.info/katyth25mail.