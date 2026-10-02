Pop-Up-The-Thrill

× Expand Laura Martin Mockingbird Pop Up Laura Martin - 2 Pop-up by author Laura Martin at Mockingbird Books, Katy.

Local author Laura Martin will be selling and signing her novels Blame The Dogs and Wake The Dogs, the first two books in a trilogy. These psychological suspense novels follow reporter Amelia Moore on her quest to expose the rotten narcissists of society while stumbling upon secrets much closer to home than she ever anticipated. These novels are great for readers of Jessica Knoll, S. A. Cosby, or Gillian Flynn.

Use code POP-THRILL upon arrival and receive an extra discount!