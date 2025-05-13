Pollinator Garden & Native Pocket Prairie Hill – Open House

Have you been to Willow Fork Park to see what is new? Our Pollinator Garden will be 6 years old next month and has experienced many changes. Our newest garden is a Texas Native Pocket Prairie and is now 1 year old. Bring you family and see what is blooming and what insects are inhabiting both of the gardens. Discuss with garden volunteers what their favorite plants are and learn which plants might work in your garden. We will have a handout listing our Top 10 favorite plants and the key elements you should consider in planning a backyard pollinator garden.

This will also be a great chance to find out what our garden volunteers do, how you may participate and learn about the different positions we have. Whether you have a free 1 hour per week or 1 hour per month, we have a fun and interesting position for you. Volunteering is a great way to learn about native plant gardening.

The 1-hour program starts at 9 AM at the pavilion at Willow Fork Park.

Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy ISD and is located at the northwest corner of 99/Grand Parkway and Cinco Ranch Blvd., north of Cinco Ranch High School.

This is a free family–friendly activity for all ages.