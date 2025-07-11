Pickles For Breakfast Book Tour

Cocohodo 1645 Winding Hollow Dr #201, Katy, Texas 77450

We’ll be sharing laughs, sweet treats, and the heartwarming story of Pickles for Breakfast, a delightful children’s book full of farm animals and meaningful lessons about sharing, forgiveness, and the joy of community.

Bring the whole family, grab a treat, and settle in for storytime and connection!

Book Talk, Education, family friendly, Festival, Reading
832-434-7745
