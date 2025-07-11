Pickles For Breakfast Book Tour
to
Cocohodo 1645 Winding Hollow Dr #201, Katy, Texas 77450
×
@carolynsotojackson
We’ll be reading Pickles for Breakfast, a heartwarming story filled with farm animals and simple lessons about sharing and forgiveness. Bring the whole family and enjoy a cozy evening together!
We’ll be sharing laughs, sweet treats, and the heartwarming story of Pickles for Breakfast, a delightful children’s book full of farm animals and meaningful lessons about sharing, forgiveness, and the joy of community.
Bring the whole family, grab a treat, and settle in for storytime and connection!
Info
Cocohodo 1645 Winding Hollow Dr #201, Katy, Texas 77450
Book Talk, Education, family friendly, Festival, Reading