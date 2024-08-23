Ready for some fun and networking? Join us at “Smash and Connect: A Pickleball Networking Mixer." This dynamic event blends the excitement of pickleball with the opportunity to build valuable relationships.

No need to bring your own paddle—Life Time will provide paddles for everyone. If you’re thinking of buying your own in the future, any paddle will do to start, but if you want something top-notch, check out Joola paddles. You can also grab a paddle on Amazon starting at $29—find it here: Pickleball Paddle on Amazon.

Bring your friends who enjoy networking. Cost is $15 per player for two hours. Please RSVP by 12 p.m. Sept. 3.

For more information, call Mildred Vergara at 832-576-1853.