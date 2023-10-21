× Expand Patricia Campbell held just in time for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas crafts, music, food, & pumpkin patch raffles benefitting St. Peter’s Missions Ministry | www.stpkaty.org/pickadilly - 3 St. Peter's Pick-a-dilly Market

Join us to shop nearly 100 vendors for all your holiday gifts and decor. With a new indoor eating area, musical entertainment in the courtyard, and raffles in the Pumpkin Patch, you're sure to have a FUN day! Proceeds from the Pick-a-dilly Market will benefit local non-profit organizations in our community through St. Peter’s United Methodist Church’s Mission Ministry.