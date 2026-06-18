Pick-a-dilly Market

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St. Peter's United Methodist Church 20775 Kingsland Boulevard, Katy, Texas 77450

Mark your calendars and join us for a wonderful fall day on October 17 at St. Peter's UMC in Katy filled with shopping, food, music, and pumpkins, all while helping support those in need right here in our community.

100+ VENDORS

FOOD COURT

LIVE MUSIC STARTING AT NOON

PUMPKIN PATCH

FREE PARKING & ENTRY

FREE TOTES TO FIRST 300 SHOPPERS

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St. Peter's United Methodist Church 20775 Kingsland Boulevard, Katy, Texas 77450
fun, Live Music, Market
2814928031
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