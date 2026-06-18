Pick-a-dilly Market
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St. Peter's United Methodist Church 20775 Kingsland Boulevard, Katy, Texas 77450
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Pick-a-dilly Market
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One of Katy’s favorite fall traditions is back!
Mark your calendars and join us for a wonderful fall day on October 17 at St. Peter's UMC in Katy filled with shopping, food, music, and pumpkins, all while helping support those in need right here in our community.
100+ VENDORS
FOOD COURT
LIVE MUSIC STARTING AT NOON
PUMPKIN PATCH
FREE PARKING & ENTRY
FREE TOTES TO FIRST 300 SHOPPERS
Info
St. Peter's United Methodist Church 20775 Kingsland Boulevard, Katy, Texas 77450
fun, Live Music, Market