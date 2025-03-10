Phillip Craig and Countryfied

Phillip Craig is a country singer/songwriter and musician with deep roots in traditional country, gospel and bluegrass music. He was born in West Virginia, but now calls Texas home.

Phil is a newcomer to country music, but not the music scene. As a record producer, he worked with some of the finest musicians and artists, in a variety of genres across the country. As an artist, he has shared the stage with notable artists across musical genres.

Some of Phil’s greatest music influences are; Brad Paisley, Randy Travis, Josh Turner, Tim McGraw, Keith Whitley, Trace Adkins, Alan Jackson and of course, the King of Country, George Strait … just to name a few.

Phil‘s debut single, Countryfied, can be streamed wherever you listen to music. The debut album, Better Half, can be purchased thru his website or on the merch table at his shows.

Phil’s band, Countryfied is made up of seasoned musicians who have played music professionally for years. The rich stack of 3 part harmony along with tasteful musical accompaniment, keeps audiences engaged and eager to hit the dance floor.

Make plans to catch Phillip Craig & Countryfied at Central Green! Oh … and bring a friend or two!