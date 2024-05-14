Peaceful Mind, Happy Life: Having Less Stress Through Meditation

× Expand KMC Houston 2024-05-Tues Katy GP - Peaceful Mind, Happy Life - 2560 x 1440 - 1 Enjoy inner peace

Stress is a common part of our busy lives. Not only will meditating allow us to develop mental peace and reduce stress, but we can actually eliminate our stress altogether. Everyone is welcome to join us as Gen Kelsang Wangpo shares the meditation techniques we all need to tackle our stress.

This class is being held weekly Tuesday, May 14 - Tuesday, Jun 18

If you have any questions please email: info@meditationinhouston.org