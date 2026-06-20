Patriotic Pattison Day - 4th of July Celebration

Join the City of Pattison, as we celebrate our nation! We will host an annual July 4th Celebration as part of its Independence Day festivities. The event is a community gathering that typically includes fireworks, parades, BBQs, picnics, and live music.

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Time: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Location: Pattison City Hall

Festivities will include a patriotic parade, free hot dogs, Kona Ice, a kids bouncy house, face painting, games, and more!

**See flyer for details