Panera Bread Katy Freeway Grand Opening

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Katy Freeway, Houston: your Panera is here.

Katy-Fulshear, you know how to show up — and we need you to show up early.

Panera Bread is opening at 19506 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77094 (Katy Fwy/ EXIT 747A/Fry Road), and we're kicking things off with giveaways worth getting out of bed for.

Grand Opening Day Giveaways:

The first 100 dine-in guests with any purchase receive a FREE You Pick Two Certificate — good once a month for an entire year. That's 12 months of Panera on us. While supplies last.

Doors open at 6 AM. Houston doesn't wait — and neither should you