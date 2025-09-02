OutRun Hunger 5K Returns to Harvest Green Oct. 4

× Expand Harvest Green Race enthusiasts or just those looking for a little exercise are invited to set the pace for change and help tackle food insecurity at the 8th annual OutRun Hunger 5K Family Walk & Run at Harvest Green Saturday, Oct. 4.

Race enthusiasts or just those looking for a little exercise are invited to set the pace for change and help tackle food insecurity at the 8th annual OutRun Hunger 5K Family Walk & Run at Harvest Green Saturday, Oct. 4. The race starts at 8 a.m. at the Richmond community's Farmhouse, 3400 Harvest Corner Drive. The race fee is $35 for the 5K and $15 for the kid's run. A "Run and Fundraise" option allows people to sponsor participants. The top three male and female finishers in each age bracket will receive medals. A post-race party will feature a bounce house, face painters and vendors. All proceeds benefit the East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry. Participants can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Richmond/5KOutRunHunger. Learn more about Harvest Green https://www.harvestgreentexas.com/.