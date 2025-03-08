Oral History Workshop

The Austin County Historical Commission just began a new biennial operation, with commissioners approved for the 2025-6 operational years. The Commission, comprised of volunteers, serves Austin County and its residents by addressing issues of historic preservation, education and promotion of local history resources.

On Saturday, March 8th, the Commission will offer a free workshop in Bellville to teach members of the public how to conduct oral history interviews. This is an ideal opportunity for area residents conducting family history projects or looking for ways to become more engaged in their broader community. The workshop will include how to structure your interview, how to select subjects and how to ensure that your final product achieves its best impact. The session will be conducted by Commissioner Mike Vance, a longtime historian, author and filmmaker, who has conducted hundreds of interviews.

The workshop will be hosted at the administration building for Bellville ISD (518 South Matthews Street in Bellville, west of O’Bryant Intermediate School). It will start at 10:00 am and should be completed in 75-90 minutes.

There is no cost for attending, but those interested should email the Commission to register or request more information. Send your message to achc@austincounty.com.