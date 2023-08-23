× Expand Oktoberfest KTX Oktoberfest KTX

Oktoberfest KTX 2nd Annual Festival September 30, 2023 @ Typhoon Texas

Haute Hospitality, organizer for Katy Taste Fest, is excited to celebrate our 2nd annual Oktoberfest KTX, benefiting Armor of Hope Foundation on Saturday, September 30, 2023 (5-10PM) at Typhoon Texas. Celebrate Oktoberfest KTX featuring a variety of German-themed food, drink, and live entertainment. Traditional German favorites with a Texas twist include keg tapping, bier stein competitions including hoisting, stacking, and relays, and a Mr. & Mrs. Oktoberfest KTX competition.

FREE General admission for all attendees or ticketed options for those that want to kick it up a notch at our VIP Platz. Ticketed options include a Stein pass for only $15 that includes one 16 oz Octoberfest KTX stein and one 16 oz bier. For those who want to enjoy the festivities without the crowds, check out the VIP Platz pass for $50 includes VIP Parking, VIP check-in-line, reserved lounge an Oktoberfest KTX stein and two 16oz biers! Whether you’re a beer lover or looking for a great way to celebrate the season, Oktoberfest KTX is the perfect place for you!