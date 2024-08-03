× Expand Hailey Ann Booth O Tidings of Comfort and joy

Leading into the “busyness” of the holiday season, this concert ushers in the time to celebrate, remember, gather, and share the love of family, friends, and faith. Our hearts join as one to embrace the season. Be sure to come prepared to join in singing (as has been a tradition with the Lone Star Symphonic Band for over 15 years) the finale of the concert – A Christmas Festival. Let us withdraw from the hustle and bustle of the season to share the friendships and blessings of our community.