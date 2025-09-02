Noche Latina Mat Pilates

×
Niche Latina: Debí Hacer Más Pilates
We’re turning Katy Crossing into the ultimate reggaeton sweat sesh. A **50-min mat Pilates class** expect perreo beats, spicy moves, and a serious core burn. Bring your mat, bring your flow, and turn up. After class, cool down with a drink at the Icehouse 🍹 because nothing hits like strong abs + good vibes.
Katy Crossing Ice House
Katy Crossing Ice House 5733 Second Street, Katy, Texas
