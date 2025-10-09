Nevermore! The Final Mystery

Tompkins High School Performing Arts Center 4410 Falcon Landing Blvd., Katy, Texas 77494

Tompkins Theatre invites you to step into the world of Nevermore! The Final Mystery. 🕯️✨ This follows Edgar Allan Poe as he unravels the chilling secrets of his own imagination blurring the line between truth, obsession, and madness.

📅 October 9–11 & 18–19 at 7pm, plus a special matinee October 11 at 1pm.

🎭 Don’t miss your chance to experience Poe’s final story come to life on stage purchase your ticket today and be part of the mystery!

