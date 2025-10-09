Nevermore! The Final Mystery
Tompkins High School Performing Arts Center 4410 Falcon Landing Blvd., Katy, Texas 77494
Tompkins High School Theatre Company
Tompkins High School Black Box October 9, 10, 11, 17,1 8 at 7pm & October 11 at 1pm $Adults Students By Tickets at tompkinstheatre.com or scan the qr code - 1
Nevermore! at Tompkins High School Theatre
Tompkins Theatre invites you to step into the world of Nevermore! The Final Mystery. 🕯️✨ This follows Edgar Allan Poe as he unravels the chilling secrets of his own imagination blurring the line between truth, obsession, and madness.
📅 October 9–11 & 18–19 at 7pm, plus a special matinee October 11 at 1pm.
🎭 Don’t miss your chance to experience Poe’s final story come to life on stage purchase your ticket today and be part of the mystery!
