Tompkins High School Theatre Company Tompkins High School Black Box October 9, 10, 11, 17, 18 at 7pm & October 11 at 1pm Nevermore! at Tompkins High School Theatre

Tompkins Theatre invites you to step into the world of Nevermore! The Final Mystery. 🕯️✨ This follows Edgar Allan Poe as he unravels the chilling secrets of his own imagination blurring the line between truth, obsession, and madness.

📅 October 9–11 & 18–19 at 7pm, plus a special matinee October 11 at 1pm.

🎭 Don’t miss your chance to experience Poe’s final story come to life on stage purchase your ticket today and be part of the mystery!