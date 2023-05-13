Nature's Key Pollinator - Bees: Facts and Myths

× Expand Willow Fork Park Nature's Key Pollinator

The program will cover information about bees, nature’s key pollinator: types of bees, why bees are great pollinators, why bees are so important to the food we eat and how we can help by creating bee friendly habitats. We will also cover the truths about the many myths people have about bees.

This is also chance to learn from a Texas Master Naturalist about the role bees play in pollinating Texas native plants.

The program starts at 9 AM, at the pavilion in Willow Fork Park. After the program we will walk over to the pollinator garden and see what pollinators are currently working in the garden.

This is a free, family–friendly activity for all ages.

Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy ISD and is located at the northwest corner of 99/Grand Parkway and Cinco Ranch Blvd., north of Cinco Ranch High School