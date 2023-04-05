× Expand Willow Fork Park Willow Fork Park - Nature Photography Walk

Saturday, April 22, 2023

8:00 - 9:30 am – Nature Photography Walk

Bring your camera (SLR, DSLR, cellphone) and join us on a Nature Photography walk with Nature in Katy, Texas photographer Christa Denning. Christa plans on setting up an interactive demonstration to share how she uses her 83x optical zoom to photograph wildlife, from close up images of small subjects like flowers or butterflies, to larger subjects like birds. Attendees may then use their cameras to photograph the demonstration props. We will then walk around the park and apply these photographic techniques.

Late April is a great to watch for migrating birds. There should be migrating warblers moving through the area. American purple gallinule and green herons have raised their young in Willow Fork Park. The green herons have just showed up in our area to start their breeding season.

Meet at the Willow Fork Park pavilion at 8:00 a.m.

Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy ISD and is located at the northwest corner of 99/Grand Parkway and Cinco Ranch Blvd., north of Cinco Ranch High School.

This is a free family–friendly activity for all ages