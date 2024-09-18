× Expand WFP Male Eastern Bluebird

Nature Photography Walk

Saturday, September 21, 2024 8:00 - 9:30 am

Bring your camera (SLR, DSLR, cellphone) and join us on a Nature Photography walk with Nature in Katy, Texas photographer Christa Denning. Christa plans on setting up an interactive demonstration to share how she uses her 83x optical zoom to photograph wildlife, from close up images of small subjects like flowers or butterflies, to larger subjects like birds. Attendees may then use their cameras to photograph the demonstration props. We will then walk around the park and apply these photographic techniques.

Late September is a great month to watch for migrating birds. They land in good patches of habitat like Willow Fork Park to find shelter, water, and food. They may simply refuel for a few hours before moving on, or they might stay for days.

Every year is a bit different!

Meet at the Willow Fork Park pavilion at 8:00 a.m.

Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy ISD and is located at the northwest corner of 99/Grand Parkway and Cinco Ranch Blvd., north of Cinco Ranch High School.

This is a free family–friendly activity for all ages.