Nature Apps for your Phone – Texas Pollinator BioBlitz

× Expand Texas Parks & Wildlife Texas Pollinator BioBlitz

Have you ever seen a butterfly or bird in a park or in your back yard and wondered what type of butterfly or bird you were looking at? Have you ever heard a bird singing and wondered what type of bird was making that pretty song? Or, have always wanted to be a “citizen scientist” and sharing plant and wildlife observations with others?

This is your chance to learn what are the key nature phone apps we use in Willow Fork Park and to use those apps as we participate in the Texas Parks and Wildlife sponsored “Texas Pollinator BioBlitz” statewide event. Participants will be introduced to the iNaturalist app and will search for and photograph pollinators for submission to the iNaturalist 2023 Texas Pollinator BioBlizt statewide project. For unidentified specimens, we will learn how to tag the observations to local experts for identification help.

Before you attend, please download on your phone, the free iNaturalist app.

Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy ISD and is located at the northwest corner of 99/Grand Parkway and Cinco Ranch Blvd., north of Cinco Ranch High School.

This is a free, family–friendly activity for all ages.