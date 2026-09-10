Join Us for the 3rd Annual Griffin Virtue Run!

Step up for a great cause and support our school at the Virtue Run.

Whether you're a walker, a runner, or just here to cheer, your participation helps raise crucial funds that directly benefit our Athletics Department at the Logic & Rhetoric Campus. Come enjoy the food, fun, and live music.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Location: Katy Beer Garden (5345 E 3rd St, Katy, TX 77493)

Time: Registration begins at 6:30 a.m.

Goal: Aims to raise $35,000 for student athletics.

Register for the Run

Distance: 5K Run & Walk

Registration Fee: $20 Adults

$10 Students (K-12)

Each participant will receive a golf towel.