Join Us for the 3rd Annual Griffin Virtue Run!
Step up for a great cause and support our school at the Virtue Run.
Whether you're a walker, a runner, or just here to cheer, your participation helps raise crucial funds that directly benefit our Athletics Department at the Logic & Rhetoric Campus. Come enjoy the food, fun, and live music.
Event Details
- Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026
- Location: Katy Beer Garden (5345 E 3rd St, Katy, TX 77493)
- Time: Registration begins at 6:30 a.m.
- Goal: Aims to raise $35,000 for student athletics.
Register for the Run
Distance: 5K Run & Walk
Registration Fee: $20 Adults
$10 Students (K-12)
Each participant will receive a golf towel.
Info
Katy Beer Garden
Katy Beer Garden 5345 E 3rd St., Katy, Texas 77493
Fundraiser