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3rd Annual Griffin Virtue Run

Join Us for the 3rd Annual Griffin Virtue Run! 

Step up for a great cause and support our school at the Virtue Run.

Whether you're a walker, a runner, or just here to cheer, your participation helps raise crucial funds that directly benefit our Athletics Department at the Logic & Rhetoric Campus.  Come enjoy the food, fun, and live music.

Event Details

  • Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026
  • Location: Katy Beer Garden (5345 E 3rd St, Katy, TX 77493)
  • Time: Registration begins at 6:30 a.m.
  • Goal: Aims to raise $35,000 for student athletics. 

Register for the Run 

Distance: 5K Run & Walk

Registration Fee: $20 Adults 

$10 Students (K-12)

Each participant will receive a golf towel.

Info

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Katy Beer Garden

Katy Beer Garden 5345 E 3rd St., Katy, Texas 77493
Fundraiser
Registration Raffle Tickets