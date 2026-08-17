National Night Out 2026 - Katy Police Department

The Katy Police Department invites you to join us for National Night Out 2026!
Tuesday, October 6, 2026
5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Katy City Park
5850 Franz Road, Katy, TX 77493
Bring the whole family for an evening of fun, community, and safety!
FREE Family Fun Includes:
Hot Dogs
Popcorn
Ice Cream
Balloon Artist
Vendor Giveaways
Emergency Vehicles
Meet Your Katy Police Officers
Meet K-9s Sky & Mac
Meet Our Motors Unit
Meet the SRT Team
Say Hello to Officer Hopps
Safety Information & Community Resources
National Night Out is a great opportunity to meet your local officers, connect with neighbors, and strengthen the partnership that helps keep Katy a safe place to live, work, and play.
This is a FREE community event, and everyone is welcome!
Mark your calendars and invite your family and friends—we can't wait to see you there!