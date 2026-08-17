NNO Katy PD

National Night Out 2026 - Katy Police Department

The Katy Police Department invites you to join us for National Night Out 2026!

Tuesday, October 6, 2026

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Katy City Park

5850 Franz Road, Katy, TX 77493

Bring the whole family for an evening of fun, community, and safety!

FREE Family Fun Includes:

 Hot Dogs

 Popcorn

 Ice Cream

 Balloon Artist

 Vendor Giveaways

 Emergency Vehicles

 Meet Your Katy Police Officers

 Meet K-9s Sky & Mac

 Meet Our Motors Unit

 Meet the SRT Team

 Say Hello to Officer Hopps

 Safety Information & Community Resources

National Night Out is a great opportunity to meet your local officers, connect with neighbors, and strengthen the partnership that helps keep Katy a safe place to live, work, and play.

 This is a FREE community event, and everyone is welcome!

Mark your calendars and invite your family and friends—we can't wait to see you there!

Info

Katy City Park 5850 Franz Rd, Katy, Texas 77493
Fun