National Night Out 2026 - Katy Police Department

The Katy Police Department invites you to join us for National Night Out 2026!

Tuesday, October 6, 2026

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Katy City Park

5850 Franz Road, Katy, TX 77493

Bring the whole family for an evening of fun, community, and safety!

FREE Family Fun Includes:

Hot Dogs

Popcorn

Ice Cream

Balloon Artist

Vendor Giveaways

Emergency Vehicles

Meet Your Katy Police Officers

Meet K-9s Sky & Mac

Meet Our Motors Unit

Meet the SRT Team

Say Hello to Officer Hopps

Safety Information & Community Resources

National Night Out is a great opportunity to meet your local officers, connect with neighbors, and strengthen the partnership that helps keep Katy a safe place to live, work, and play.

This is a FREE community event, and everyone is welcome!

Mark your calendars and invite your family and friends—we can't wait to see you there!