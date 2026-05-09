× Expand Monster Mini Golf Katy MMG National Mini Golf Day Graphic - 1 MMG National Mini Golf Day

⛳ Celebrate National Mini Golf Day at Monster Mini Golf Katy on May 9.

For one day only, all guests can enjoy youth pricing on every game. If you are searching for fun things to do in Katy, this is the perfect way to spend time with family, friends, or a group.

Step into a glow-in-the-dark mini golf experience with music, interactive challenges, and a one-of-a-kind indoor atmosphere designed for all ages.

📍 Visit Monster Mini Golf Katy and play all day at youth pricing.