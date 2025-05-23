Mountain Mike’s Pizza Celebrates Fulshear Grand Opening!

× Expand Mountain Mike's Pizza Mountain Mike's Pizza Fulshear Grand Opening Flyer

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain known for its dough made fresh daily and legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, is hosting a grand opening event in Fulshear on Saturday, May 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first 100 guests will be treated to a FREE mini pizza with a choice of cheese or pepperoni. The festivities continue with a raffle for free pizza for a year, giveaways, music, fun games and activities for the kids and more! Plus, Mountain Mike’s is giving back to the community by donating 20% of event proceeds to the Fulshear Police Foundation. Located at 27117 Fulshear Bend Drive, come join Mountain Mike’s Pizza for an evening filled with delicious food, fun for the whole family and more in celebration of the newest restaurant in Fulshear!