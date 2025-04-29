MOTM.gif

Mustang Theatre

Taylor High School UIL OAP 2025 Mother of the Maid

Mother of the Maid

by

Mustang Theatre presents their UIL One Act Play, Mother of the Maid, which has been selected for the State competition. This riveting play is the story of Joan of Arc’s mother – a sensible, hardworking, God-fearing peasant woman whose faith is upended as she deals with the baffling journey of her odd and extraordinary daughter.

Free public performance, one night only.  Run time is 40 minutes, starting at 7pm - arrive early to ensure seating before curtain please.

Info

Taylor Playmakers

Taylor Playmakers

Taylor High School Performing Arts Center 20700 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, Texas 77450
Theater
Google Calendar - Mother of the Maid - 2025-05-16 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mother of the Maid - 2025-05-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mother of the Maid - 2025-05-16 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mother of the Maid - 2025-05-16 19:00:00 ical