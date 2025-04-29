Mustang Theatre presents their UIL One Act Play, Mother of the Maid, which has been selected for the State competition. This riveting play is the story of Joan of Arc’s mother – a sensible, hardworking, God-fearing peasant woman whose faith is upended as she deals with the baffling journey of her odd and extraordinary daughter.

Free public performance, one night only. Run time is 40 minutes, starting at 7pm - arrive early to ensure seating before curtain please.