Montrose Cunningham is a Houston-based singer, songwriter, and performer who brings his unique style of rock, funk, jazz, and pop to stages nationwide. His performances include a blend of hits and originals, all designed to make you groove. He began performing in the late 80s in his hometown of Dallas and released his debut CD “Invisible Milk” in 1998, and his sophomore release, “Inertia,” in 2004. Montrose has opened for major label acts and performed on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage cruise. He performs regularly in Houston, both as a solo artist and as a guitarist for the Prince tribute band “The Breakdown Band HTX.”