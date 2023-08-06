Monkey Joe's Katy Celebrates National Birthday

× Expand Monkey Joe's Monkey Joe's Birthday Party: Sunday, August 6th. Discounted Admission, Prizes and Giveaways!

Monkey Joe’s Katy is celebrating Monkey Joe’s nationwide birthday on Sunday, August 6th. Guests will receive discounted admission of $9.99 and prizes and giveaways while supplies last!

Monkey Joe’s is where kids get to be kids … again. Bouncing, jumping, hearts pumping, smiles and laughter, new friends, like we remember. Kids can enjoy unlimited play on inflatable-filled jumps, obstacle courses, arcade action and a snack shack. Worried about younger jumpers? Kids 3 and under will love our Toddler Retreat, a bounce area just for toddlers! It’s filled with age-appropriate inflatables and toddler-focused fun to keep your little monkeys happy and safe while they play.

For more information, please visit https://www.monkeyjoes.com/locations/katy or call 832-321-4420