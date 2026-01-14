The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - 2026 Draft Master Plan Public Open House

The USACE is seeking public review and feedback on this draft plan, which will guide the responsible stewardship of the reservoir's natural, cultural, and recreational resources for future generations.

Key details for participation are as follows:

Public Open HouseAn open house will be held to provide an overview of the proposed changes, answer questions, and provide instructions on how to submit comments.

Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Location: The Glazier Community Center, 16600 Pine Forest Ln, Houston, TX 77084

Public Comment PeriodA 30-day public comment period will be open from January 21, 2026, to February 20, 2026.

How to Access Documents & Submit Comments

Review Documents Online: Starting January 21, 2026, the draft MP, EA, and other materials will be available for download on the USACE Galveston District website: www.swg.usace.army.mil/Projects/Addicks-and-Barker-Master-Plan

Submit Comments: Comments can be submitted via email to ceswg-addicksandbarkermp@usace.army.mil, in person at the open house, or by mail to: David Mackintosh – Chief, Houston Project Office, 1011 Highway 6 South, Site 101, Houston, Texas 77077.

Public participation is critical to the successful revision of the Master Plan. We encourage you to review the materials and share your feedback.

Respectfully,

Eric Angle

NRM Specialist

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Houston Project Office