The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - 2026 Draft Master Plan Public Open House

The USACE is seeking public review and feedback on this draft plan, which will guide the responsible stewardship of the reservoir's natural, cultural, and recreational resources for future generations.

Key details for participation are as follows:

Public Open HouseAn open house will be held to provide an overview of the proposed changes, answer questions, and provide instructions on how to submit comments.

  • Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026
  • Time: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM
  • Location: The Glazier Community Center, 16600 Pine Forest Ln, Houston, TX 77084

Public Comment PeriodA 30-day public comment period will be open from January 21, 2026, to February 20, 2026.

How to Access Documents & Submit Comments

Public participation is critical to the successful revision of the Master Plan. We encourage you to review the materials and share your feedback.

Respectfully,

Eric Angle

NRM Specialist

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Houston Project Office

The Glazier Community Center 16600 Pine Forest Ln, Houston, Texas 77084
Public Meeting
281-752-2600
