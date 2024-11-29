Mission Bend Branch Library to Host Holiday Book Sale

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Friends of the Mission Bend Branch Library will host a holiday book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the library's meeting room at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road in northeast Fort Bend County.

The sale features a wide selection of adult and children's books, including World War II history books, cookbooks, fiction and nonfiction titles. CDs and DVDs will also be available.

Prices range from 50 cents to $2, with select items priced higher. Cash payments only will be accepted, with a $20 bill limit.

The library welcomes donations of gently used books, CDs and DVDs throughout the year during regular business hours. Acceptable items include clean hardback and paperback books for adults and children, and textbooks published within the past five years.

The library cannot accept cassettes, VHS tapes, encyclopedias, magazines or medical, legal and computer books published before 2020. Items that are damaged, moldy or insect-infested will not be accepted.

The Friends of Mission Bend Branch Library, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, uses proceeds from book sales and membership dues to fund library programs, including the children's Summer Reading Challenge and cultural events.

Membership applications will be available at the sale for those interested in joining the organization.

For more information, visit www.fortbend.lib.tx.us or call 832-471-5900.