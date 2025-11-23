Miracle on Morton Street - Christmas in The Bend - Community Christmas Walk

Richmond Texas celebrates the season of Christmas In The Bend beginning Friday night December 5th with the City Of Richmond's tree lighting in our city hall plaza at 6pm and the Community Christmas Walk's neighborly celebrations throughout the historic homes and downtown until 9pm. Saturday is Miracle On Morton Street 10am-4pm!

Historic Richmond Association's cherished holiday tradition Miracle On Morton Street, where the spirit of the season and the warmth of community converge in a joyous celebration bringing Santa, gift shopping, magical musical celebrations and wondrous sights to behold on Saturday, December 6.

REMINDER - Historic Richmond Association is the only Event Planner or Events By producer for this event. DO NOT reply to any comments that claim to be planners for this event.