Miller Monster Mash Community Event

× Expand Miller Career & Technology Center Miller Monster Mash Trunk or Treat Flyer- Wednesday, October 28, 2026 5:30pm-7pm

Join Miller Career & Technology Center for our free annual Monster Mash trunk-or-treat, Wednesday, October 28, 2026. Our students and staff do a fantastic job decorating our CTE campus for the season and visitors will be able to go on a little hunt for candy and treats. All children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian during the event.