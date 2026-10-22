Miller Monster Mash Community Event
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Miller Career and Technology Center 1734 Katyland Drive, Katy, Texas 77493
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Miller Career & Technology Center
Miller Monster Mash Trunk or Treat Flyer- Wednesday, October 28, 2026 5:30pm-7pm
Join Miller Career & Technology Center for our free annual Monster Mash trunk-or-treat, Wednesday, October 28, 2026. Our students and staff do a fantastic job decorating our CTE campus for the season and visitors will be able to go on a little hunt for candy and treats. All children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian during the event.
Info
Katy ISD
Miller Career and Technology Center 1734 Katyland Drive, Katy, Texas 77493
family friendly, Fun