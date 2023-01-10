Miller Career and Technology Preview Night

Katy ISD Preview Nights Offer Inside Look into Career & Technical Courses

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy ISD students interested in enrolling and learning about career and technical education (CTE) courses will have the opportunity to atten an upcoming Preview Night events hosted by Miller Career and Technology Center (MCTC).

Due to the large attendance in past years, MCTC will offer two opportunities in which students and parents can visit the facility.

“Interest in CTE continues to grow at Katy ISD. The innovative courses at MCTC are available to juniors and seniors, and they provide students the opportunity to explore and gain exposure to potential post-secondary options or career experiences,” said Kelley Kirila, principal at MCTC.

Over 30 courses will be offered at MCTC during the 2023-2024 school year, covering business and industry, public service and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). Enrollment will open Friday, January 20 and close on Friday, March 3, 2023.

What: MCTC Preview Nights

Where: 1734 Katyland Drive

Katy, Texas 77493

When: Preview Night for Grades 9-11

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

6 – 7:30 p.m.

Preview Night for Grades 6-8

Monday, January 30, 2023

6 – 7:30 p.m.