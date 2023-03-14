Migration Celebration – Meet the Monarchs

Meet with members of the Coastal Prairie Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists and look at monarch butterflies at all stages of development: from egg through caterpillar, chrysalis, and on to butterfly. Hopefully caterpillars will be available for petting. After a short program, guided tours of the Butterfly Garden will be available. Discuss with a Master Naturalist the key elements you should consider in planning a backyard butterfly garden.

The 1-hour program starts at 9 AM at the pavilion at Willow Fork Park.

Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy ISD and is located at the northwest corner of 99/Grand Parkway and Cinco Ranch Blvd., north of Cinco Ranch High School.

This is a free family–friendly activity for all ages.