Midsummer Fest - Concert

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Midsummer Fest, a concert featuring Kevin Fowler and Roger Creager at Katy's Great Southwest Equestrian Center will benefit Christ Clinic.

Christ Clinic is a nonprofit organization that provides essential healthcare services to uninsured and underinsured individuals and families in Katy and beyond.

Presented by Mitchell Rubin, CFP, the concert will take place on July 22, 2023, from 6 to 10 p.m.

The Huser Brothers Band from Waco will open the show with their blend of country and rock.

Headlining are the dynamic duo Dos Borrachos, comprised of Texas Fowler and Creager, whose captivating performances have generated a loyal fan base across Texas and the nation.

Tickets can be purchased at www.midsummerfestkaty.com.

Memorial Hermann Katy, Harry & Pam Chapman Foundation, Austin Industries, and Walker Engineering are also sponsoring the event.