Members Choice Credit Union Takes the Guesswork Out of Applying for a Mortgage with Home Buying Seminar 

WHAT:  The Members Choice Credit Union mortgage team will host a home-buying seminar for aspiring homeowners to help navigate the sometimes-overwhelming process of purchasing a home. 

Attendees will: 

  • Learn the “dos and don’ts” to ensure a smooth and successful application process. 
  • Gain an understanding of how credit scores play a role in the home buying process and insider tips on boosting their scores.  
  • Become knowledgeable about the various types of mortgage loans available in the market and how to find the perfect fit for their unique financial situation and home-buying goals. 

All those who attend will receive a $500 credit certificate to apply toward the purchase of their new home. 

WHO: The mortgage buying seminar is open to members and non-members. To register, visit here.  

WHEN: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: Member’s Choice Credit Union, 18211 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094

