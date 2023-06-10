Home Buying Seminar
to
Members Choice Credit Union 18211 Katy Freeway, Katy, Texas 77094
Members Choice Credit Union will host a homebuying seminar on Saturday, June 10.
Members Choice Credit Union Takes the Guesswork Out of Applying for a Mortgage with Home Buying Seminar
WHAT: The Members Choice Credit Union mortgage team will host a home-buying seminar for aspiring homeowners to help navigate the sometimes-overwhelming process of purchasing a home.
Attendees will:
- Learn the “dos and don’ts” to ensure a smooth and successful application process.
- Gain an understanding of how credit scores play a role in the home buying process and insider tips on boosting their scores.
- Become knowledgeable about the various types of mortgage loans available in the market and how to find the perfect fit for their unique financial situation and home-buying goals.
All those who attend will receive a $500 credit certificate to apply toward the purchase of their new home.
WHO: The mortgage buying seminar is open to members and non-members. To register, visit here.
WHEN: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WHERE: Member’s Choice Credit Union, 18211 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094