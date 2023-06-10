× Expand Members Choice Credit Union Members Choice Credit Union will host a homebuying seminar on Saturday, June 10.

Members Choice Credit Union Takes the Guesswork Out of Applying for a Mortgage with Home Buying Seminar

WHAT: The Members Choice Credit Union mortgage team will host a home-buying seminar for aspiring homeowners to help navigate the sometimes-overwhelming process of purchasing a home.

Attendees will:

Learn the “dos and don’ts” to ensure a smooth and successful application process.

Gain an understanding of how credit scores play a role in the home buying process and insider tips on boosting their scores.

Become knowledgeable about the various types of mortgage loans available in the market and how to find the perfect fit for their unique financial situation and home-buying goals.

All those who attend will receive a $500 credit certificate to apply toward the purchase of their new home.

WHO: The mortgage buying seminar is open to members and non-members. To register, visit here.

WHEN: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: Member’s Choice Credit Union, 18211 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094