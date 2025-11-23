Meet Santa at Katy Mills for the Holidays

Make memories and capture the joy of the season

KATY,TX – Katy Mills is pleased to announce that families can meet Santa, the ultimate holiday tradition, at the Simon Photo Experience at Katy Mills this year. Santa arrives on November 14th and will be available until Christmas Eve.

The Santa Photo Experience will be open beginning November 14th at 2 PM through December 24th, however, hours of operation vary throughout the season. Reservations are encouraged. Make Santa reservations today by clicking here or check the website for a complete list of photo experience hours.

Katy Mills shoppers may also meet Santa this season at various events including:

Caring Santa® – Sunday, December 7th, 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM

Exclusive event for children with special needs and their families. Reservations are required for this private, sensory-friendly experience. Santa will be located in Neighborhood 6 by American Eagle Outfitters.

Pet Photos –Sunday, November 23rd, 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Bring your furry friend to the mall to pose with Santa! Pet Photos will be located in Neighborhood 6 by American Eagle Outfitters.

Storytime/Cookies with Santa – Saturday, December 6th, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Join Santa behind the Santa Experience in Neighborhood 6 as he reads "Twas the Night Before Christmas" and enjoy cookies & hot cocoa for the first 50 kids!