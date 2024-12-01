Join us on Monday, January 27 at 2 PM for Meditative Yoga. This is a class for all levels and abilities with a focus on the understanding and purpose of yoga through breathwork, basic asanas, stillness and sound therapy to go inward. The flow of the class is not fast-paced, so everyone can escape from the accelerating aspects of society and into the slowness and awareness of the inward journey. Asana holds will vary ranging from short couple of breaths to 3+ minutes depending on the needs of the class. Hands-on adjustments will not be provided for the comfortability of individuals. Please bring a yoga mat, 1 or 2 yoga block(s), blanket, an eye pillow, and comfortable clothing. Everyone participating will need to sign a liability waiver form