× Expand Photos and artwork created by x7Studios Mat Pilates and Pour Decisions hosted by @Lyndalates - This Sunday at Katy Crossings IceHouse

Mat Pilates & Pour Decisions

✨ Hosted by SweatSocial ✨

Get ready for the perfect blend of sweat, sunshine, and sips! Join us for a 50-minute Mat Sculpt Pilates class led by Lyndalates of SweatSocial, focused on firing up your core and legs — two of the most essential muscle groups for strength, stability, and that sculpted Pilates glow.

We’ll move together under the shade with cooling fans, vibey music setting the tone, and a fun, welcoming atmosphere that makes you feel right at home. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned sculpt queen, this all-levels class is built to challenge and uplift you.

What’s included:

🥂 One complimentary mimosa from the bar

🎶 Energizing playlist to keep you flowing

🎥 Professional videographer capturing content throughout class — feel free to dress camera-ready!

🧘‍♀️ Bring your mat, towel, and good energy

➕ Want to level up? Ankle weights are welcome if you’d like to intensify the burn

Pro Tips:

👉 Arrive 10 minutes early to get checked in and settled

👉 Stay after class to vibe, mingle, and make a few “pour decisions” with the crew — you’ve earned it

So grab your besties, throw on your cutest set, and come sculpt + sip with us. This isn’t just a workout — it’s a whole vibe. 💕

You can signup through Sweatpals:

https://sweatpals.com/event/pilates-pour-decisions