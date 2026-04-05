Save the Dates are out!

This week we officially sent out our Save the Date cards for the Manna House Annual Fundraiser—and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead.

Saturday, May 16

10:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Pattison House | 3602 North St., Pattison, TX

This year’s theme, “Laying the Foundation for Building Tomorrow,” reflects exactly where we are as a ministry. God has been faithful in transforming lives, and now we’re stepping into a new season—expanding our reach so more men can experience freedom, identity, and purpose in Christ.

For nearly three decades, Manna House has been a place where men battling addiction find restoration and new life. Now, we’re building on that foundation to impact even more lives.

We’re currently looking for partners and sponsors to come alongside us in this next chapter. Whether you’ve been part of the journey or are just hearing about Manna House, we’d love for you to be involved.

Learn more or get involved:

mannahousetx.com

Let’s build something that lasts.

Set Free. Set Apart. Set On Fire.