Major/Career Workshop

Whether you’re considering college, certifications, workforce training, or a career shift, Pathways Forward helps you explore options that fit your goals, lifestyle, and experience—without pressure to choose just one route. This event is ideal for first-time students exploring a specific field or major, as well as job seekers and career changers looking for new opportunities. Patrons will learn how interests and transferable skills connect to real career options, explore education and training pathways, and have the opportunity to speak one-on-one with a career specialist for personalized guidance and next steps.