MAGIC NIGHT AT LILLIE MAE’S – An Elegant Night of Magic in Katy!

× Expand MagicNight Productions (Atlantic City Entertainer of The Years Award Nominee Harry Maurer - One Night Only!)

Join us on Sat., October 10th, for a night of comedy magic in the “After Dark” showroom above Lillie Mae’s (just around the corner from the Katy Mills Mall), featuring comedy magician Harry Maurer!

Harry has opening for such stars as The Supremes, Rita Rudner, Ray Romano, Joey Bishop, Jason Alexander, Rich Jeni, Frankie Avalon, and so many others while entertaining U.S. Presidents, Celebrities, and even International Royalty with his fun and interactive magical style.

Always an audience favorite, he is seen performing regularly on cruise ships around the world and in the casino showrooms of Las Vegas, Reno, Laughlin, Biloxi -- and more than half of the casino showrooms of Atlantic City where he was nominated for a prestigious “Atlantic City Entertainer of the Year Award”.

This is a rare opportunity to enjoy complimentary appetizers and an unforgettable show in one intimate evening at Magic at Lillie Mae’s.

Reserve your tickets TODAY!

Find out more at https://MagicNight.info/LM

DETAILS:

MAGIC NIGHT AT LILLIE MAE’S

Sat., October 10th

Showtime at 7:30pm

LILLIE MAE’S “After Dark”

25551 Kingsland Boulevard, Katy, TX, 77494

$55 per person (Includes 2 Deluxe Appetizers)

This show is 18+